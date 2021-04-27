UK PM warned of dangerous "political vacuum" in Northern Ireland

Xinhua) 10:14, April 27, 2021

LONDON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was urged on Monday to take action to avoid a dangerous "political vacuum" in Northern Ireland and help stop recent unrest in the region.

In an open letter to Johnson, a cross-party group of political and religious leaders warned that Northern Ireland is in a dangerous political vacuum and could "fall over" unless the British government acts swiftly.

"The lesson of the past 50 years or more in Northern Ireland is that if there is no forward movement things do not stand still: they fall over. It is the responsibility of the UK government to ensure that does not happen because there is nothing more dangerous than a political vacuum," said the letter.

Demanding urgent intervention, it said Downing Street "must be honest" with loyalists and unionists that there is likely no alternative to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was ratified by both the European Union (EU) and Britain as an integral part of the Withdrawal Agreement in the Brexit process and has been in force since Feb. 1, 2020.

"With our long collective experience we are extremely worried that violent unrest on the streets of loyalist areas and at interfaces is a consequence of politics, both in Stormont (seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly) and in Whitehall (site of principal British government offices), failing the people of Northern Ireland," read the letter.

The letter accused Johnson and British Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis of endangering the 1998 Good Friday Agreement through neglect and dishonesty.

It suggested the British government at the highest level must be "seen to take an interest" in Northern Ireland and only serious, continuous engagement could defuse anger over the Irish Sea trade border.

The Good Friday Agreement, or Belfast Agreement, is a set of agreements signed between the British and Irish governments as well as the major political parties in Northern Ireland on Good Friday, April 10, 1998, which is viewed as a major political development in the Northern Ireland peace process.

This agreement helped to end a period of conflict in the region.

The letter came weeks after Belfast saw its worst street violence in years.

Nearly 90 police officers were hurt in sporadic riots which started in loyalist areas and spread to interface flashpoints this month, according to the BBC.

The rioting was attributed in part to anger over the Irish Sea border, which is a new trade border between Northern Ireland and other parts of Britain as a result of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Unionist parties and many loyalist communities object to the protocol as they believe it undermines Northern Ireland's status in Britain.

In a poll of Northern Ireland voters last week, only 5 percent of respondents said they trusted the British government to handle Northern Ireland's interests in post-Brexit arrangements, according to the Guardian newspaper.

