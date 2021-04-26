Home>>
People paticipate in rally against U.S. embargo in Cuba
(Xinhua) 15:03, April 26, 2021
People paticipate in a rally against U.S. embargo in Santa Clara, Cuba, April 25, 2021. Thousands of people participated in rallies in different cities across Cuba on Sunday, demanding an end to the six-decade U.S. embargo on the island. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)
