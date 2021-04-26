China to improve urban drainage

Xinhua) 14:51, April 26, 2021

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday released a guideline on improving urban drainage to safeguard people's lives and property and support sound economic and social development.

The guideline, introduced by the General Office of the State Council, highlighted systematically constructing drainage and waterlogging prevention systems, strengthening urban emergency management, and improving urban planning.

By 2025, no places in old urban areas will be easily waterlogged, and new urban areas will no longer be at risk of heavy floods, according to the guideline.

By 2035, the drainage and waterlogging prevention systems of all cities will be further improved to meet the requirements of building sponge cities and resilient cities, said the guideline.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)