Migratory birds forage at a wetland in NW China’s Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 18:18, April 25, 2021
|Pallas's gulls forage in the Ili River valley in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
A flock of Pallas's gulls were spotted foraging in the Ili River valley in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. When spring comes, the wetland becomes a paradise for migratory birds, attracting numerous tourists and birders.
