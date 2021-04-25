Migratory birds forage at a wetland in NW China’s Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 18:18, April 25, 2021

Pallas's gulls forage in the Ili River valley in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

A flock of Pallas's gulls were spotted foraging in the Ili River valley in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. When spring comes, the wetland becomes a paradise for migratory birds, attracting numerous tourists and birders.

