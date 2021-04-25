Freight train linking SE China's Wuyishan city with Moscow opens

People's Daily Online) 18:06, April 25, 2021

A freight train linking Wuyishan city, southeast China's Fujian province, with Moscow, capital of Russia, opens on April 22. (Photo/Customs of Wuyishan)

A China-Europe freight train departed from an inland port in Wuyishan city, southeast China's Fujian province, for Moscow, capital of Russia, on April 22, marking the opening of another China-Europe freight train route.

After a journey of 13 days, the freight train is expected to bring to Moscow 100 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of mechanical and electrical products and textile products among others, with a cargo weight of 618.3 tons and a cargo value of nearly 18 million yuan ($2.77 million).

The new China-Europe freight train route has brought the northern areas of Fujian province significantly closer to European countries, and serves as another passage for Chinese products to enter the European market more easily, according to Wei Chengfu, an executive with the company that invested in and developed the port.

Customs authorities in Wuyishan say they have supervised five China-Europe freight trains this year, which have exported 4,052 tons of products in 484 TEUs and worth over 100 million yuan.

