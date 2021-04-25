Pic story of family of coal miners across three generations

Xinhua) 10:07, April 25, 2021

Zhang Lianggui (C), Zhang Hai (L) and Zhang Shiqi take a walk in north China's Shanxi Province, April 22, 2021. Zhang Lianggui, his son Zhang Hai and grandson Zhang Shiqi had all worked as coal miners. The striving history of this family of coal miners across three generations, epitomizes the rise of China's coal mining industry, from man-driven to technology-driven. Nearly 90 years old, Zhang Lianggui is a retired coal miner. Recruited in 1954, he recalls the harsh working conditions for coal miners back in the day, many of whom had to bend over in narrow, low tunnels. "I always felt that I have endless strength. The nation needed us, and it's right to endure hardship!", Zhang Lianggui said. Zhang Hai is now a cadre of Baijiazhuang Mine of Shanxi Coking Coal Group. He witnessed those glorious days when the coal mine achieved automatic and mechanized mining as well as the day when the coal mine tunnels were shut down. In October 2016, Baijiazhuang Mine was officially closed, personnel transition was frequent, and the pressure of job losses increased sharply. Therefore, helping his former colleagues to find new jobs became Zhang Hai's primary task. Zhang Shiqi has been working at Du'erping mine of Shanxi Coking Coal Group since he graduated from college. In the past nine years, Zhang Shiqi has always been working in the front line of mining. Now he is the leader of a team of miners and is always eager to use his spare time to learn the mining technology. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)