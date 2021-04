2021 China Space Conference held in Nanjing

Xinhua) 08:14, April 25, 2021

A visitor takes photos of lunar samples at an exhibition featuring space science and achievement during the 2021 China Space Conference in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 24, 2021. The 2021 China Space Conference is held in Nanjing from April 23 to 26. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

