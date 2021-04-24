Dangerous driving tops prosecution charges in China in Q1

April 24, 2021

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 74,713 suspects were charged with dangerous driving by Chinese procuratorial authorities from January to March, with the number topping all types of crimes prosecuted during the period, according to data released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday.

It was followed by thefts and frauds, with 45,662 and 24,173 individuals prosecuted, respectively, the SPP data showed.

Overall, procuratorates across the country approved arrests of more than 193,000 criminal suspects and prosecuted over 361,000 in the first quarter, up 45 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

Traffic violations such as drunk driving, serious overspeeding and overloading when driving school buses or passenger transport vehicles constitute the crime of dangerous driving, according to China's Criminal Law.

