Video: We Are China

Huayin Laoqiang Opera on Loess Plateau

(People's Daily App) 09:27, April 24, 2021

A Huayin Laoqiang Opera team performs for tourists on Friday morning in front of Xiyue Temple in Huayin City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photos: Shi Jiamin/People's Daily, compiled by Liu Kechen)

