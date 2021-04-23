In pics: Minjiang River estuary nature reserve in Fujian, SE China

Xinhua) 15:22, April 23, 2021

A cattle egret forages in the Minjiang River estuary nature reserve in southeast China's Fujian Province, April 20, 2021. The Minjiang River estuary nature reserve covers more than 2000 hectares of conservation areas. Home to many bird species, the wetland was designated in 2013 as a national nature reserve by China's State Council. Located on a major bird migration route between East Asia and Australia, the nature reserve is a stopover for over 50,000 waterfowl each year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

