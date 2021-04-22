Bookstore offers service of "listening to books" with audio book devices in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 21:54, April 22, 2021

A customer records and shares audio content with friends at a bookstore in Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 22, 2021. The bookstore located in an old residence recently offers a service of "listening to books" with audio book devices. Readers can scan a QR code to listen to books and check the latest updates. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

