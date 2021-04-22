Video: We Are China

Xi calls for global efforts to deliver social equity, justice in green transition

Xinhua) 21:00, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged global efforts to deliver social equity and justice in the cause of green transition.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

