Home>>
Xi calls for global efforts to deliver social equity, justice in green transition
(Xinhua) 21:00, April 22, 2021
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged global efforts to deliver social equity and justice in the cause of green transition.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.