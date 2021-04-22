Home>>
Dafaqu grand bridge of Renhuai-Zunyi expressway under construction in Guizhou
(Xinhua) 19:59, April 22, 2021
Photo taken on April 21, 2021 shows an overview of the construction site of the Dafaqu grand bridge of Renhuai-Zunyi expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge, with designed length of 1,427 meters and width of 33 meters, is one of the key projects along the expressway. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
