China achieves progress in publishing excellent scientific journals: official

Xinhua) 11:26, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- More Chinese scientific journals have gained influence internationally since the country launched an action plan for producing excellent scientific journals two years ago, experts noted.

A total of 29 scientific journals from China are currently placed in the top 10 percent of the global rankings in various scientific disciplines, of which eight are listed in the top five, said Huai Jinpeng, a senior official with the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), at a conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Among the top 100 global institutions ranked in the Essential Science Indicators database for top-performing papers last year, 78 institutions published a total of 1,965 papers in China's leading scientific journals, up 39 percent from 2019.

The CAST, together with six other departments, launched the action plan in 2019 to create excellent scientific journals. A total of 22 leading journals have been selected as key projects under this initiative and it will also offer support to establish 30 new journals every year.

"We see scientific journals as an important academic exchange platform, which is a gathering stage for top talents and a training base for the young ones. They will help China achieve self-reliance in science and technology," Huai said, highlighting the significance of journal publication.

"China's growing strength in academic output has also played a key role in building the top-notch international scientific journals," said Yang Wei, an academician.

