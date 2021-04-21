All six English Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League

Xinhua) 15:07, April 21, 2021

LONDON, April 20 (Xinhua) -- All six English Premier League clubs withdrew from the European Super League on Tuesday. The plan proposed by 12 European top clubs was revealed in less than 48 hours.

Chelsea was reported to be first considering withdrawal, but Manchester City was the first to announce as it confirmed that "it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League".

Less than two hours after City's statement, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal all confirmed that they were pulling out of the competition strongly condemned by football governing bodies and wildly opposed by fans, players, and coaches.

Earlier on Tuesday, the remaining 14 Premier League clubs unanimously rejected the proposal of the European Super League.

"The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those shareholders involved to account under its rules," read a statement released by the Premier League.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also held talks with football officials as well as fans' representatives on Tuesday. He said that the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped.

