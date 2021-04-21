Iran rejects step-by-step plan to revive nuclear deal

Xinhua) 13:47, April 21, 2021

TEHRAN, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Tehran is not interested in a step-by-step plan to achieve results in the current nuclear talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We are not interested in such method to achieve results in Vienna talks," said Ali Rabiei at a weekly press briefing.

According to semi-official Mehr news agency, he also urged the U.S. government to return to its commitments under the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran "will also verify it in a short time, then it will return to its commitments immediately," Rabiei added.

Regarding Iran's recent production of 60-percent enriched uranium, he said that "60-percent enrichment in Natanz nuclear site proved Iran's technical ability to respond to any act of sabotage against its nuclear facilities."

"Vicious acts cannot undermine Iran's scientific progress in the peaceful nuclear industry," he added.

Similarly, Iran's nuclear negotiators also rejected step-by-step plans or an interim agreement, Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is only talking about the final step in lifting the oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation, and rumors such as step-by-step plans or an interim agreement are baseless," said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who led the Iranian delegation to the Vienna talks.

