Highlights of German Bundesliga matches
(Xinhua) 11:33, April 21, 2021
Andreas Voglsammer (L top) of Bielefeld takes a shot during a German Bundesliga match between Arminia Bielefeld and FC Schalke 04 in Bielefeld, Germany, April 20, 2021. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
