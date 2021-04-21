Languages

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Home>>

Highlights of German Bundesliga matches

(Xinhua) 11:33, April 21, 2021

Andreas Voglsammer (L top) of Bielefeld takes a shot during a German Bundesliga match between Arminia Bielefeld and FC Schalke 04 in Bielefeld, Germany, April 20, 2021. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories