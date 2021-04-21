Home>>
U.S., Japan urged to stop interfering in China's internal affairs
(Xinhua) 11:00, April 21, 2021
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday urged the United States and Japan to abide by the one-China principle and stop interfering in China's internal affairs.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S.-Japan joint statement expressing concern over issues relating to Taiwan.
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The Taiwan question, as China's internal affairs, brooks no external interference," Ma said.
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities, who are relying on foreign support and are merely pawns of anti-China forces, will only put Taiwan in a more dangerous situation, Ma added.
