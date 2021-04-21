14 Premier League teams reject European Super League plans

Xinhua) 10:43, April 21, 2021

LONDON, April 20 (Xinhua) -- 14 English Premier League clubs have unanimously rejected the proposal of European Super League on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, 12 European clubs, including six English Premier League sides, announced that they would join the European Super League, a new mid-week competition to be contested by 20 teams.

UEFA and other football governing bodies have strongly condemned the move and sworn to use all measures available in order to prevent the competition from happening.

The Premier League and the Football Association met with the 14 clubs outside the "Big Six" on Tuesday to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

"The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition," read a statement released by the Premier League.

"The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those shareholders involved to account under its rules."

"The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, governments, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also held talks with football officials as well as fans' representatives on Tuesday. He said that the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure the proposals are stopped.

