UNIFIL makes multiple donations in southern Lebanon

Xinhua) 11:02, April 20, 2021

BEIRUT, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) donated on Monday equipment for 10 civil defense centers in southern Lebanon, agricultural equipment for three municipalities, stationery for nine public schools, and medical equipment and masks for five clinics.

Indian Battalion Commander Colonel Emeril Asia said at a ceremony at the municipality of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon that the aid aims to raise their readiness, capabilities and ability to fight the fires that usually break out in summer.

He also hoped that medical devices, medicines, sterilizers and masks enable health centers to cope with the spread of COVID-19.

He pointed out that agricultural equipment would help farmers reduce the cost of their production and improve their agricultural capabilities.

Rawad Salloum, mayor of Hasbaya, thanked the UNIFIL for its efforts in supporting health, educational and agricultural institutions, in addition to its basic mission of maintaining peace and security in southern Lebanon.

The UNIFIL, comprising over 10,000 peacekeepers from 45 countries, has been operating in southern Lebanon since 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

