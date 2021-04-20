UNIFIL makes multiple donations in southern Lebanon
BEIRUT, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) donated on Monday equipment for 10 civil defense centers in southern Lebanon, agricultural equipment for three municipalities, stationery for nine public schools, and medical equipment and masks for five clinics.
Indian Battalion Commander Colonel Emeril Asia said at a ceremony at the municipality of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon that the aid aims to raise their readiness, capabilities and ability to fight the fires that usually break out in summer.
He also hoped that medical devices, medicines, sterilizers and masks enable health centers to cope with the spread of COVID-19.
He pointed out that agricultural equipment would help farmers reduce the cost of their production and improve their agricultural capabilities.
Rawad Salloum, mayor of Hasbaya, thanked the UNIFIL for its efforts in supporting health, educational and agricultural institutions, in addition to its basic mission of maintaining peace and security in southern Lebanon.
The UNIFIL, comprising over 10,000 peacekeepers from 45 countries, has been operating in southern Lebanon since 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Photos
Related Stories
- 42 Chinese peacekeepers helping UNIFIL's cleaning work at Beirut's port
- UNIFIL's Chinese medical unit offers support, medicines to clinic in southern Lebanon
- Open day of LAF and UNIFIL held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre
- UNIFIL's Chinese medical unit provides medical service to civilians in south Lebanon
- Turkey to withdraw from UNIFIL contingent
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.