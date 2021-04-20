Xi calls for building open world economy

April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for building an open world economy.

Openness is essential for development and progress, and holds the key to post-COVID economic recovery, Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

"We need to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen regional economic integration, and enhance supply, industrial, data and human resources chains," Xi said.

