Monday, April 19, 2021

Xi's keywords at Boao Forum for Asia

April 19, 2021

President Xi Jinping has addressed the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia on multiple occasions. This year, as the forum marks its 20th anniversary, let's click this video to hear what President Xi has to say about some hot topics of global significance, including the Belt and Road Initiative, globalization, global governance, opening-up, etc.

 

 


 
