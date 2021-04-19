Home>>
Xi's keywords at Boao Forum for Asia
(Xinhua) 16:28, April 19, 2021
President Xi Jinping has addressed the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia on multiple occasions. This year, as the forum marks its 20th anniversary, let's click this video to hear what President Xi has to say about some hot topics of global significance, including the Belt and Road Initiative, globalization, global governance, opening-up, etc.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.