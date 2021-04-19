Auto Shanghai 2021 kicks off

Xinhua) 15:28, April 19, 2021

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021) kicked off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Monday.

Slated for April 19 to 28, Auto Shanghai 2021 is the first of the world's biggest auto shows to run normally amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

According to the organizer, 1,000 enterprises from all over the world have registered to participate in the auto show, which boasts a total exhibition area of 360,000 square meters with 12 indoor exhibition halls.

On the agenda, April 19 and 20 are designated as media days, while April 21 to 23 are reserved for professionals in the industry. Members of the public will have access to the show from April 24 to 28.

As part of ongoing anti-epidemic measures, tickets for this year's show are electronic, and visitors are required to check in with a valid ID and show a health QR code which can display individual COVID-19 test results, vaccination records and data on travel to medium- or high-risk regions.

