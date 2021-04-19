Beijing's Daxing district to build 40-hectare commercial aerospace industry base

Global Times) 09:28, April 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2019 shows the terminal building of the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. Photo: Xinhua

The first Beijing commercial aerospace development conference was held in Daxing district on Sunday. Daxing district signed several commercial aerospace industry projects and an agreement for future cooperation with 16 commercial aerospace companies during the conference, with plans to build a 600-mu (40-hectare) commercial aerospace industry base in Anding town within the district.

The commercial aerospace industry base will center on areas including commercial rocket research, key components, system integration and satellite internet demonstration applications with a variety of supporting enterprises, such as satellite applications, information technology, and aerospace materials, the Beijing Daily reported on Sunday.

The base would establish an incubation, sharing and innovation platform for commercial aerospace enterprises and create a sound environment for the aerospace industry to collaborate and develop together, said the report.

The industry base will benefit from a series of policies involving talent, technology, finance, listing, the internet and other aspects, according to the Beijing Daily. Meanwhile, Daxing district will study and issue specific policies to support commercial aerospace programs and set up an industry development fund to accelerate the industry's development and attract more talent.

Daxing district has incorporated the aerospace industry into its 14th Five-Year development plan, aiming to build the base into a benchmark and a demonstration base in the commercial aerospace industry. The district will take advantage of the industry base's convenient location to build an aerospace industry ecology, which is close to the Beijing-Taipei Expressway and 12 kilometers from Daxing International Airport.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)