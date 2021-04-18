Chinese envoy urges parties to Iran nuke deal to immediately start negotiating sanction-lifting formula

Xinhua) 09:19, April 18, 2021

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, receives interview after a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Austria, April 6, 2021. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

China believes that the Joint Commission should continue to focus on the "more substantive work" of sanction-lifting through the two major processes -- the nuclear implementation and sanctions-lifting working groups' work, and the "proximity talks" with the United States.

VIENNA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Saturday urged all parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to immediately start negotiating the specific formula of sanction-lifting.

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, made the appeal here after attending a new round of meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

"China has drawn much encouragement that the Joint Commission has, over the two days, come back to its normal track with productive and constructive work," he said.

"China maintains that all U.S. sanctions should be lifted immediately," be it sanctions against Iran, or its long-arm jurisdiction measures on third-party entities and individuals, including those on the Chinese, he noted.

China believes that the Joint Commission should continue to focus on the "more substantive work" of sanction-lifting through the two major processes -- the nuclear implementation and sanctions-lifting working groups' work, and the "proximity talks" with the United States, said the envoy.

According to him, China will continue to work with all parties concerned to push the U.S. and Iran to resume negotiations on the implementation of the JCPOA for early and tangible results.

Saturday's talks were chaired by Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general and political director of the European External Action Service (EEAS). Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran attended the meeting, according to a press release from the EEAS.

Photo taken on April 15, 2021 shows a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Austria. (EU Delegation Vienna/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)