During the Qingming Festival, the Pu’er City receipted 319,400 tourists, achieving RMB 196 million in tourism revenue, up nearly 6% from 2019.

Tourist attractions in Pu’er City show a steady recovery trend. Tourists in some scenic spots are more than before. Free travelers in each county (district) double. Nighttime tours show a “blowout”-type recovery growth trend, and the pulling role of nightly economy in culture travel consumption is strengthened gradually.