National virus diagnosis platform settles in China's Tibet

LHASA, April 14 (Xinhua) -- A national platform for research and promotion of virus diagnosis was officially launched on Wednesday in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The platform was established by the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease and Guangzhou KingMed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd. It aims to integrate resources, improve diagnostic capacity at the grassroots level and promote the development of data sharing.

The Tibetan Medicine Hospital of the Tibet Autonomous Region is the first hospital that has gained access to the platform.

"Such a high-level platform will play a positive role in further improving the clinical diagnosis and treatment of respiratory virus infection and upgrading the diagnostic technique of respiratory virus in a laboratory at our hospital," said Padma Yangdron, head of the hospital.

