UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs. Manchester City
(Xinhua) 10:02, April 15, 2021
Mahmoud Dahoud (C) of Dortmund vies with Ilkay Guendogan (L) of Manchester City during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in Dortmund, Germany, April 14, 2021. (Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/Xinhua)
