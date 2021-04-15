UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs. Manchester City

April 15, 2021

Mahmoud Dahoud (C) of Dortmund vies with Ilkay Guendogan (L) of Manchester City during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in Dortmund, Germany, April 14, 2021. (Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/Xinhua)

