11 years after an earthquake, a new Yushu has arisen from the plateau
(People's Daily Online) 17:28, April 14, 2021
Massive rebuilding efforts have reshaped Yushu prefecture, some 11 years after an earthquake hit the locality situated in northwest China's Qinghai Province.
On April 14, 2010, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yushu, flattening the plateau town of Gyegu and killing more than 2,600 people.
Now after 11 years, a new Yushu has since arisen from the plateau, with new roads, schools, hospitals, sports centers, and a more powerful grid network. Meanwhile, Yushu is now an even more attractive tourist hotspot for visitors coming from near and far.
