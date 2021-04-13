Home>>
6 dead, 3 injured in south China traffic accident
(Xinhua) 15:51, April 13, 2021
NANNING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Six people were killed and three others injured in a traffic accident in the city of Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Tuesday.
The accident happened at around 6:55 a.m. when a heavy truck suddenly lost control, ran off the road and crashed into a villager and a van carrying eight people.
The injured are receiving treatment in hospital. Drunk driving was ruled out after a preliminary investigation, and further investigation is underway.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to develop aerospace as strategic emerging industry
- China tops list to realize Nepal's export potential: World Bank
- Over 155 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
- Interview: Hungary has leading vaccination rate in EU thanks to Chinese, Russian jabs, says official
- China refutes allegation of transfering pollutive enterprises to Kazakhstan: MOC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.