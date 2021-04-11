Home>>
Cultural event held in Changxing County of Huzhou
(Xinhua) 15:12, April 11, 2021
People paint and write calligraphy works during a cultural event in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2021. The cultural event, featuring calligraphy, painting, music, dance and folk culture, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
