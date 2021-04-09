Chinese content providers pledge to strengthen copyright protection

Xinhua) 15:25, April 09, 2021

CHANGSHA, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Ten Chinese content providers, including online video platforms Youku, Kuaishou, Mango TV and iQiyi, signed a joint declaration on Thursday to step up Internet copyright protection and encourage creativity in the digital age.

The declaration was signed at the 2021 Malanshan Copyright Protection and Innovation Forum, which opened Thursday in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province and a city recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts.

Guests from the copyright industry, research institutes, and Internet companies attended the two-day forum, discussing the latest trends in China's copyright protection mechanism and practices.

The crackdown on pirated works and plagiarism can be an inspiration for the original creators to create and develop, said Deng Qian, deputy secretary-general of the Hunan Network Writers Association.

