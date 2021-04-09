Report reveals Anglo-American sponsorship of "East Turkistan" separatism, radical Islamist terrorism

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Anglo-Americans have sponsored "East Turkistan" separatism and radical Islamist terrorism, manipulated the Uyghur diaspora for their own geopolitical interests, said a special report recently released by a political group in Australia.

"Since China has recently been practically the sole engine of world economic growth, while cultivating scientific optimism in its education policies and a commitment to promoting classical culture, a strategic posture that exploits the Uygurs of Xinjiang to attack China is insane," said the report by the Australian Citizens Party (ACP).

The 40-page report, titled "Xinjiang: China's western frontier in the heart of Eurasia," includes an eight-article series from the ACP's publication the Australian Alert Service in November 2020 to March 2021.

It demystifies what is going on in and around Xinjiang, and why to expose the ravaging terrorism in the region and the Anglo-American sponsorship of "East Turkistan" campaigns.

It also revealed that Anglo-American intelligence agencies have manipulated overseas Uygurs for decades, including those operating under the banner of "human rights" like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). Nowadays, the NED plays the part of the Cold War Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and promotes "East Turkistan" separatism.

Pan-Turkism, or the Pan-Turkist ideology, seeks a Turkic-ethnic belt from the Mediterranean to Xinjiang, including a Uygur entity, said the report, adding that it stems from a long history of Venetian and British Intelligence meddling in Turkey and Central Asia.

After World War II, the CIA used extreme Turkish nationalists, with radical Pan-Turkist views, as assets in the Cold War, according to the report.

In 1979, The United States decided to strike at the Soviet Union's "soft underbelly" in Central Asia by backing the Afghanistan mujaheddin against Soviet forces in Afghanistan, which the CIA considered a success and could be replicated against China.

Establishment strategists began to probe ethnic tensions in Xinjiang as a vulnerability, the report pointed out. Around 1990, Uyghur Islamist radicals in Xinjiang, some of them veterans of Afghanistan, launched disturbances and terrorism.

Uyghur separatist terrorism sharply escalated in China in 1996-97 and again in 2014, which prompted China to initiate tough anti-terror programs.

Anglo-American strategists then seized on China's counterterror measures, which included mandatory deracialization programs and increased surveillance alongside huge investment in the economic betterment of Xinjiang, to drive a narrative of indiscriminate oppression of the Uyghur population, the report noted.

