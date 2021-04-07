China beat South Korea at men's curling worlds

Xinhua) 09:57, April 07, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China defeated South Korea 8-5 for its second win in the 13th round of the world men's curling championship held in Calgary on Tuesday.

China took a 3-0 lead after the second end. South Korea responded by scoring two points in both the third and fifth ends to level the score at 4-4. But China dominated after the break, winning 8-5.

Elsewhere, Norway held on to the top spot of the standings by crushing Japan 10-2, while the Russian Curling Federation Team edged past Olympic champion the United States in the 13th round.

