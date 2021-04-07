WHO calls for addressing inequality in health during pandemic

Xinhua) 09:08, April 07, 2021

GENEVA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- On the eve of World Health Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday called for improving health for all people as the COVID-19 pandemic has been widening inequities in health and welfare within and between countries.

"While we have all undoubtedly been impacted by the pandemic, the poorest and most marginalized have been hit hardest, both in terms of lives and livelihoods lost," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing.

According to the WHO, the pandemic is estimated to have driven between 119 and 124 million more people into extreme poverty in 2020, while convincing evidence has shown a widened gender gap in employment, with women exiting the labor force in greater numbers than men over the past 12 months.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has thrived amid the inequalities in our societies and the gaps in our health systems," says Tedros.

"It is vital for all governments to invest in strengthening their health services and to remove the barriers that prevent so many people from using them, so more people have the chance to live healthy lives," he said.

The WHO chief called for equitable access to COVID-19 technologies between and within countries, including rapid tests, oxygen, treatments and vaccines. He said the key is additional support to COVAX, a WHO-led global vaccine initiative, which is still facing insufficient sharing of vaccine doses as well as a financing gap of 22.1 billion U.S. dollars.

He also recommended that governments spend an additional one percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on primary health care.

"Now is the time to invest in health as a motor of development," said Tedros.

