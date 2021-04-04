China's major ports report container throughput growth

Xinhua) 15:53, April 04, 2021

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China's major ports reported container throughput growth in March, data from an industrial association shows.

Last month, the container throughput at China's key ports increased 10.9 percent year on year, according to the China Ports and Harbours Association.

Specifically, the container throughput for foreign trade rose 9.4 percent from a year earlier during the same period.

The container throughput boom for foreign trade came amid the rapid expansion in China's exports, which soared 50.1 percent to reach 3.06 trillion yuan (about 466.12 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)