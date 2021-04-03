3 civilians dead, 2 injured in separate incidents in northern Afghanistan: police

April 03, 2021

Three civilians have been killed and two people wounded in Afghanistan's two northern provinces, local police confirmed on Saturday.

In Balkh province, one civilian was killed and a civilian and a police officer wounded after a roadside bomb blast hit a police pick-up in Zabiullah-e-Shaheed Intersection, Police District 5 of provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif during morning rush hour on Saturday, provincial police spokesman, Adil Shah Adil, told Xinhua.

On Friday, two civilians died after Taliban militants fired on a running vehicle in Khwaja Ghar district of neghbouring Takhar province, according to Abdul Khalil Asir, provincial police spokesman.

The Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflicts as more than 2,950 civilians were killed and over 5,540 others wounded due to fighting in the country in 2020, according to the country's independent human rights commission.

