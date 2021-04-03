Japan-U.S. summit delayed by one week to April 16

The Japanese government said Friday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's summit with U.S. President Joe Biden will be held in Washington on April 16.

The new date for the summit, a week later than originally scheduled, is reportedly to allow for the U.S. side to focus its attention on dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the Japanese side saying the delay will allow for a more successful meeting.

"The delay is necessary to allow more time for preparation to ensure the success (of Suga's trip)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the government's top spokesperson, told a press briefing.

Suga will be the first foreign leader to meet in-person with Biden since taking office, with the pair expected to traverse a number of pertinent issues including a united effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as well as cooperation on global efforts to address climate change, among others.

