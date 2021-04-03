Sinovac vaccine to expand annual production capacity

Xinhua) 12:03, April 03, 2021

The third production line of CoronaVac, an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech, was completed and put into production on Thursday. It will likely expand the company's annual production capacity to 2 billion doses.

As of Thursday, more than 200 million doses of CoronaVac, including the semi-finished ones, have been delivered to about 27 countries and regions, including China. More than 100 million doses have been administered around the globe, the company said on Friday.

So far, the Sinovac vaccine has received emergency use approval or conditional marketing authorization from more than 30 countries, the company said.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Edit Edit in Ginger Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)