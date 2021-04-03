China donates another batch of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19

Xinhua) 12:02, April 03, 2021

China has handed over to Kyrgyzstan the fourth batch of humanitarian aid to fight COVID-19, the Chinese embassy said Friday.

The handover ceremony took place on Thursday with the participation of Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, and Kyrgyz Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.

Artificial lung ventilation devices, masks and medical protective suits were donated as humanitarian aid, said the embassy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Du noted that since the start of the pandemic, China and Kyrgyzstan have been helping each other and fighting the epidemic side by side, fully demonstrating the fraternal friendship between the two peoples and traditional friendly relations.

"China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to deepen cooperation in various fields, such as fight against epidemics, economy and trade for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," said the ambassador.

From his part, Beishenaliev, on behalf of the government and people of Kyrgyzstan, thanked the friendly Chinese government and people for the regular help.

He stressed that China's huge support and large-scale aid to Kyrgyzstan played an important role in the fight against the epidemic.

The minister recalled that not so long ago, the Chinese government provided Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines and helped the Kyrgyz government carry out work on vaccination.

"Kyrgyzstan is ready to further strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with China and strive together to overcome the epidemic as soon as possible," said the Kyrgyz minister.

