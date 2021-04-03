Chinese construction adds beauty to Zambian town, says official

Xinhua) 12:02, April 03, 2021

Six modern housing units whose construction had been undertaken by a Chinese contractor in Chongwe, a town in Lusaka Province of Zambia, have been handed over to the Zambian government.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, who represented the Zambian government, provided Chongwe police station with the houses -- living quarters and an office space -- Thursday, commended the Chinese contractor, China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic & Technical Cooperation, for executing the project within schedule, and said he was impressed by their works, praising the Chinese company for its commitment to delivering the project according to design specifications.

The Zambian official said that the houses had also added beauty to the Zambian town.

Kampyongo disclosed that the six housing units were in phase one of the project which also includes a police station and more houses. He noted that this was a great achievement for the Zambian town which needed to increase the number of police officers due to the growing population.

He believed that the construction of the police station and houses would provide for accommodation for increased manpower in the district which has a below-minimum number of police officers to maintain law and order in the growing town.

Zhang Zuolei, the project manager with China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic & Technical Cooperation, reiterated the company's commitment to executing quality works at Thursday's handover ceremony.

Zhang hoped that the partnership between the government and contractor would continue to strengthen development ties, saying the company was ready to participate in the second phase of constructing more houses and a police station at the same site.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Edit Edit in Ginger Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)