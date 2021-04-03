U.S. CDC updates guidance on travel for fully vaccinated people

Xinhua) 12:00, April 03, 2021

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel guidance for fully vaccinated people on Friday, recommending that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves.

Fully vaccinated people can travel within the United States, and COVID-19 testing or post-travel self-quarantine are not required as long as they continue to take COVID-19 precautions while traveling - wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, socially distancing, and washing hands frequently, according to the CDC.

The CDC defined fully vaccinated people as being fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last recommended dose of vaccine.

The new guidance means that "fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test, or self-quarantining, provided they follow the other recommended prevention measures," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Friday at a press briefing.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Edit Edit in Ginger Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)