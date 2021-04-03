Biden to host Japanese PM Suga on April 16

April 03, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on April 16, the White House said on Friday.

"This will be our first in-person visit from a foreign leader in the Biden-Harris administration, reflecting the importance we place on our bilateral relationship with Japan and our friendship and partnership with the Japanese people," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a daily briefing.

The new date for the summit, a week later than originally scheduled, is reportedly to allow for the U.S. side to focus its attention on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, with the Japanese side saying the delay will allow for a more successful meeting.

"The delay is necessary to allow more time for preparation to ensure the success (of Suga's trip)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the Japanese government's top spokesperson, told a press briefing on Friday.

