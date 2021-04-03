Macao to resume inoculation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 11:59, April 03, 2021

The Macao Special Administrative Region is to resume inoculation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on Monday if the newly delivered batch of vaccines are tested qualified, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

On March 24, Macao suspended inoculation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by BioNTech in Germany due to package flaws related to the vial tops.

The new batch of 19,500 vaccines produced by BioNTech were delivered to Macao on Friday. No similar package flaws have been found in the new vaccines, the center said.

