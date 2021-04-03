UN chief condemns attack on peacekeepers in Mali

Xinhua) 11:57, April 03, 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "in the strongest terms" Friday's complex attack undertaken by armed elements against a camp of UN peacekeepers in Mali, said his spokesman.

The attack in Aguelhok, Kidal region, left four peacekeepers from the Chadian contingent dead and 19 others injured.

The secretary-general commended the courage and bravery of the peacekeepers who robustly repelled the attack, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Chad and extended his profound sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims. He wished a swift recovery to the injured, said the statement.

Guterres recalled that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and that sanctions can be applied against those responsible. He called on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying and promptly holding to account the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

The secretary-general reiterated the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and government of Mali in their quest for peace, said the statement.

