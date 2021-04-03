Brunei receives COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX facility

Brunei has received the first of a series of COVID-19 vaccine doses through the COVAX Facility, a World Health Organization-led initiative aimed at ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines by various countries.

"This is a historic step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in ensuring the safety of the people in Brunei," a press release from Brunei's Ministry of Health said.

"This delivery is part of a wave of arrivals that will continue over the coming months," the health ministry said.

According to the health ministry, 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were shipped on Wednesday from Amsterdam via Singapore to Brunei, arriving on Friday. These 24,000 doses are the first of a total of 100,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expected to be provided in batches by the COVAX Facility by the end of June.

Brunei has granted special authorization for three vaccines to be used in the country, namely the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and Sinopharm vaccine.

As an addition to procurement through the COVAX facility, Brunei will be procuring vaccines through bilateral arrangements as well.

