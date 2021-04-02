64 Chinese police officers die in line of duty from January to March

Xinhua) 14:14, April 02, 2021

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Public Security on Friday said that 64 police officers, including 13 auxiliary officers, had laid down their lives for public security during the first three months of 2021.

The youngest fallen hero was just 23 years old, ministry spokesperson Li Bei said at a press conference.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, more than 16,000 police officers have died and over 300,000 have been injured in the line of duty, said Li.

The ministry has pledged to visit and send condolences to the recently bereaved families during the upcoming Tomb-sweeping Day holiday from April 3 to 5.

