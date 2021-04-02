Study indicates timing of chemotherapy may improve treatment for glioblastoma

CHICAGO, April 1 (Xinhua) -- A study from Washington University in St. Louis suggests that a minor adjustment to the current standard treatment for glioblastoma, giving chemotherapy in the morning rather than the evening, could add a few months to patients' survival.

In the study, the researchers analyzed data from 166 patients with glioblastoma who were treated at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine between January 2010 and December 2018. All patients received the standard of care for glioblastoma. They underwent surgery to remove as much of each tumor as possible and then received radiation therapy along with the chemotherapy drug temozolomide. After the radiation and temozolomide regimen was complete, patients continued taking a maintenance dose of temozolomide either in the morning or evening, depending on the preference of their oncologists.

The researchers observed that among a subset of patients with what are called MGMT methylated tumors, the improved survival with morning chemotherapy was more pronounced. Patients with this tumor type tend to respond better to temozolomide in general. For the 56 patients with MGMT methylated tumors, average overall survival was about 25 and half months for those taking the drug in the morning and about 19 and half months for those taking it in the evening, a difference of about six months, which was statistically significant.

"We were studying daily rhythms in astrocytes, a cell type found in the healthy brain," said Erik Herzog, a professor of biology in arts and sciences. "We discovered some cellular events in healthy cells varied with time of day. We will need clinical trials to verify this effect, but evidence so far suggests that the standard-of-care treatment for glioblastoma over the past 20 years could be improved simply by asking patients to take the approved drug in the morning."

Researchers also cautioned that this was a relatively small retrospective analysis.

"There have been no new drugs approved for glioblastoma in over a decade," said Jingqin (Rosy) Luo, an associate professor of surgery in the Division of Public Health Sciences and co-director of Siteman Cancer Center Biostatistics Shared Resource. "That makes it necessary to think about other possible changes that make a drug more efficacious. Chronotherapy or the timed delivery of drugs based on circadian rhythms is becoming a popular topic. It's practical and realizable to implement chronotherapy to optimize existing drugs and treatments."

An aggressive type of brain cancer, glioblastoma has no cure. Patients survive an average of 15 months after diagnosis, with fewer than 10 percent of patients surviving longer than five years.

The study, posted on the university's website on Wednesday, has been published online in the journal Neuro-Oncology Advances.

