WHO experts highly affirm China's cooperation in study of COVID-19 origins

Xinhua) 10:34, April 01, 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday released a report on the joint WHO-China study of COVID-19's origin, with international experts highly affirming the cooperation between the WHO-coordinated team and their Chinese counterparts during the mission.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)