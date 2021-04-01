Home>>
WHO experts highly affirm China's cooperation in study of COVID-19 origins
(Xinhua) 10:34, April 01, 2021
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday released a report on the joint WHO-China study of COVID-19's origin, with international experts highly affirming the cooperation between the WHO-coordinated team and their Chinese counterparts during the mission.
