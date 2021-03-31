Judge orders New York to provide COVID-19 vaccines for all prisoners immediately: media

March 31, 2021

NEW YORK, March 30 (Xinhua) -- A judge has ruled that New York must immediately start offering COVID-19 vaccines to all those incarcerated in the state's prisons and jails, U.S. media said Tuesday.

The order, the first involving any of the country's largest correctional systems, came as COVID-19 continues to ravage the state, and was set to make the state one of few in the country to provide doses for such a broad population behind bars, said a New York Times report.

Judge Alison Tuitt in the Bronx, according to the media, wrote in her ruling on Monday that people in prisons and jails had been arbitrarily left out of the rollout, and that doing so was "unfair and unjust" and an "abuse of discretion."

